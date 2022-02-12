Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

