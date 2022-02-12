Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) shares rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 17,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.40.
About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.