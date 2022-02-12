Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRSH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $7,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

