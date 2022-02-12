Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 107,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 122,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$61.11 million and a PE ratio of 260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)
See Also
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.