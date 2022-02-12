Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 107,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 122,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$61.11 million and a PE ratio of 260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

