First Manhattan Co. Buys Shares of 6,800 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

