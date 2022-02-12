First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17.

