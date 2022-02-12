First Manhattan Co. Acquires 151 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NOC stock opened at $399.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $288.08 and a one year high of $408.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.