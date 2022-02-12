First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 259,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,328,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 461,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

