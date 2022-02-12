First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

