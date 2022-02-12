First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

NYSE FND opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

