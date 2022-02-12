Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.530-$2.710 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.71 EPS.

Genpact stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

