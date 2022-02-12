PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.87

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

