Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Up 15.4%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 256,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Get Belmont Resources alerts:

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with 16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property comprising 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; Pride of the West and Black Bear Claims located in the Greenwood Mining Division in southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.