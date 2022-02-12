Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Up 15.4%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 256,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.
Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)
