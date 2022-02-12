Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Drops By 93.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUHJY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUHJY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

