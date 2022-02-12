Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.98% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $270,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RBA stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

