Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $270,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.