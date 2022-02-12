Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,197 shares of company stock worth $3,487,050. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

