Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $436.24 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.27 and a 200-day moving average of $556.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

