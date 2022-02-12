Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.19

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $534.19 and last traded at $518.04, with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

