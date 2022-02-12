Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 39712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

