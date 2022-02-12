Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TUFN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
