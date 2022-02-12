Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Up 20%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 9,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

About Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corp. of America develops, manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.