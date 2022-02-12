Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Up 20%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 9,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.
About Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)
