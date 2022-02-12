BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

