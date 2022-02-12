BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:FRA opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $14.46.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
