BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

