BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

MUI stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

