Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NMZ stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $15.86.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
