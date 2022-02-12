Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

