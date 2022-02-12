Carry 1-Day Volume Tops $45.27 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Carry has a market capitalization of $65.67 million and approximately $45.27 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00079691 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017187 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

