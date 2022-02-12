Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

