Coin98 Market Capitalization Hits $307.01 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003923 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $307.01 million and approximately $63.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

