Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $280,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 209,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 56.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 170,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,859 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 485.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 117,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 48,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

