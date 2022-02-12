Invesco Ltd. Sells 580,930 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,982,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $284,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Weibo stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

