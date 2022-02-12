Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $272,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.