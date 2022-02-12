TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 14.3%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $78.53. Approximately 3,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.