Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $280,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

