BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.82 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 19.23 and a 52-week high of 30.90.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

