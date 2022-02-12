Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 349.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.