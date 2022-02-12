Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $6.81.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
