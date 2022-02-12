Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

