Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.