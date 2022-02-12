Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

ISBA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.