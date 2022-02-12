Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 7.8%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.80. 16,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 522,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

