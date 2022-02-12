GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 360400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,454,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$645,965.87.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

