Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

GBAB stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

