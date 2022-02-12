BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.68

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 2075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.