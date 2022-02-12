BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.68

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 2075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
