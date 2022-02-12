Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

