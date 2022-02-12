AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

AUDC stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

