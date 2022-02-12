Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.
VTN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
