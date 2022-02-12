Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

VTN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

