Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $332.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.36. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 36.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

