ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

