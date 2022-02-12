West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.83

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$126.83 and last traded at C$126.53, with a volume of 153375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.52.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.78. The company has a market cap of C$13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.92%.

About West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

