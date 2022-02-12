Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of RDWR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19.
Several research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
