Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of RDWR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Get Radware alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radware by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radware by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radware by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.