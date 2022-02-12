Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.
Amgen has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
