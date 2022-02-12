Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

